ALTON, Il. (KMOV.com) -- Hundreds of mourners came to pay their respects Monday to a Godfrey firefighter captain who lost his life on duty.
37-year-old Jake Ringering was killed Tuesday while fighting a fire near Bethalto.
As the community filled St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton, Ringering was remembered fondly by those who knew him.
“Just cheerful and ready to help out, Just a great guy,” said Norman Revell, a friend and former coworker. “He was a good father, great husband, and supported the community and he was always there.”
Ringering and Revelle worked together at a lumber company more than 15 years ago, and the latter said Ringering was saving lives even before he became a firefighter.
“He saved the life of a guy who worked on the shingle truck there by giving him mouth to mouth resuscitation,” Revelle said.
The line into St. Mary’s stretched down the street, a testament to the impact Ringering had on the lives of those in the community and those he befriended during his life.
Adam Weber said he grew up with Ringering, attending the same high school. He described the fallen father of three as one of the greatest people he's ever known.
“He was always willing to help others,” Weber said. “He took me under his wing and treated me like one of the other guys, one of the brothers.”
And his brothers in the fire department remember him the same way. Retired Wood River firefighter Ralph Hall remembered fighting several blazes that required mutual aid with Ringering by his side, and Hall said he was passionate and kind to everyone he met.
“There wasn't a person who met Jake that didn't like him, you can't help but like him,” Hall said. “Fireman are a different breed of people, we kind of have our own bond.”
Ringering was killed when a portion of a brick house collapsed on him during the Bethalto fire. He died trying to help people, which is what Weber said defined Ringering’s life.
“His face, his legacy, he took an oath to protect his community, protect his family and friends and I cannot thank him and everyone else enough,” he said.
