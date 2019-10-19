ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A civil and human rights icon was memorialized in his home of St. Louis Saturday.
Ahead of his memorial, Norman Seay's family walked the same path he always did to church in remembrance of his contributions.
In 1963, Seay led a historic protest at the Jefferson Bank which refused to hire African-American tellers.
The local civil rights community is mourning the loss of a pioneer.
His sister shared with News 4 what gave her brother motivation.
"He wanted everybody to be equal," Barbara Webb said. "He wanted all of us to be able to sit together. He wanted togetherness."
Norman Seay died in September at the age of 87.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.