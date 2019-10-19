ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A civil and human rights icon was memorialized in his home of St. Louis Saturday.

Ahead of his memorial, Norman Seay's family walked the same path he always did to church in remembrance of his contributions.

In 1963, Seay led a historic protest at the Jefferson Bank which refused to hire African-American tellers.

His sister shared with News 4 what gave her brother motivation.

"He wanted everybody to be equal," Barbara Webb said. "He wanted all of us to be able to sit together. He wanted togetherness."

Norman Seay died in September at the age of 87.