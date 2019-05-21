SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – The Blues push deep into the Stanley Cup Playoffs may be bittersweet for one South County family.
Their son, a huge Blues fan, would have loved to see the Blues win the Stanley Cup, but he recently passed away.
Paul Meyer was diagnosed with a bran tumor when he was 5-years-old. It prevented him from playing organized sports but he won several gold medals in powerlifting in the Special Olympics.
The tumor did not prevent him from being a huge sports fan. Earlier in May, a brain tumor put him back in the hospital and he watched the Blues take on the Sharks in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals from his hospital bed wearing his ‘Gloria’ shirt. He was surrounded by family and friends, hot wings and beer.
“They were sneaking it in and they finally said, ‘What the heck?’ and just drank out of the bottles and the nurses never said anything,” said his mother Diana.
“We weren’t too loud but we were having fun. Glad we had a little party for him,” said his father Don Meyer.
But the following Monday, Paul passed away. A Facebook page for Blues fans was filled with condolences, with many saying they would miss Paul’s postgame analysis of the games.
Don says years ago, he saw a Cubs fan with a tee shirt that said, “Just once in my lifetime.”
“Paul had that same attitude,” said Don.
He saw the Cardinals win the World Series and the Rams win the Super Bowl.
“So, he wanted one more championship in his lifetime and that would have been the Blues,” said Don.
If the Blues win the Stanley Cup, they say they believe Paul will be watching and Don says his son will be in a better place.
Don says his son was an organ donor. He says the whites of Paul’s eyes will be used to reconstruct the eardrums of infants so they can hear.
