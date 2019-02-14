(KMOV.com) - Charles Schuster remains shaken from his brush with the man who shot his child and girlfriend before murdering an innocent driver.
Schuster was on his way home in his Cadillac on Illinois Route 140 Tuesday night when he saw police lights in the distance.
“I just pulled off to the side of the road and just sat there. First thing I hear is “tap tap tap,” tires are all flat,” said Schuster.
Those tires were from Leslie Austin’s car, flat after being punctured by police. Austin was leading police on a chase that started in Franklin County, Missouri. He was wanted in connection with a shooting and kidnapping in Jefferson City.
“He pulled over and he stopped right alongside me and stuck his gun out the window at me, and I kind of leaned back to get the door post between me and him,” said Schuster.
For some reason, Austin kept driving down Route 140.
“It is one night that I didn’t have a gun in the car. I usually have a gun everywhere I go and I if I had a gun, it would have been a different situation because he wouldn’t have been able to get the other guy,” said Schuster.
Several minutes later, he fatally shot Gregory Price of Florissant, who was returning home after a card game with friends in Panama, Illinois. Austin was driving just 10 miles per hour at the time.
Austin was found dead after the police pursuit ended.
