ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As the St. Louis Cardinals party and push into the postseason, people are loving the game-by-game suspense but Thursday, the talk of the town was on something that spurred cardiac issues for Cardinal Nation.
It all started in the broadcast booth during Thursday's game. In a career marked with saying whatever's on his mind - a real shocker came from Mike Shannon.
"Word on the street is that they're going to sell this franchise. We won't get a better duo ... I'll tell ya that," Shannon said.
His seemingly off the cuff comment sent social media buzzing. The Dewitts - who have owned the Cardinals since the late 1990s - said Shannon was wrong and they're in it to win it.
