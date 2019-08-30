INDEPENDENCE,Mo. (WDAF/CNN) -- A mother was brought to tears after an officer explained what he saw her son do Sunday outside an Independence supermarket.
Now, the Independence Police Department is on the hunt for the teen not to take him into custody -- but rather out to dinner for his random act of kindness
Officer Joe Holt had just stopped for a bite to eat Sunday when he saw the teen helping an elderly woman in need in the parking lot.
"It was pouring down rain and all the sudden I see this teenager running across the parking lot taking his coat off," said Holt.
He sat back in his patrol car in awe of this teenager.
The young man took off his own jacket and draped it over an elderly woman, who was struggling to get to her car, before escorting her the rest of the way there.
"I was just totally thrilled by it and I couldn't let it go unnoticed,"said Holt.
So he followed the boy to his mom's van where he described what her son had just done.
"She teared up pretty good. It was a moment between the both of us. I mean I teared up a little bit. I'm a parent as well. So, I told her that I was very impressed with him and that he should be proud," he said.
Holt posted the picture to Facebook which created quite a buzz-- inspiring kindness around the world
"It has gone viral. I mean there's people from New York..Brunswick," the officer added.
New Brunswick in Canada that is.
But Holt only wants to talk to one person, the boy with a big heart in this picture.
"As much love that kid displayed that day, that kid could go places. And I think he could set an example for what society needs to be," Holt said.
Holt wants to reward him with dinner.
"He's the hero. I'm just the photographer in this situation. So it's wherever he wants to go. It's on my dime. So he can pick," he said.
Officer Holt extended a public invitation to the teenager to reach out to the independence police department.
