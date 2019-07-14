ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- There's no doubt every young and old St. Louis Cardinals fan was shook on Saturday after the legend Bob Gibson announced he's fighting pancreatic cancer.

On season ticket holder remembers how strong Gibson is from an incident almost 50 years ago.

"I was at the game when he broke his leg. He got hit with a line drive and he went down," Mike Wiggins said. "The coach came out and [Gibson] said 'get out of here, I’m ok.'"

Wiggins said he was in the first row when this happened. He said not even a broken leg could stop Gibson.

"I just don't think they make them any tougher than Bob Gibson," Wiggins said.

Gibson's agent, Dick Zitzmann, said Gibson will undergo six months of chemotherapy. The two-time World Series Champion was diagnosed just a couple weeks ago.

"He's accepted his diagnoses and he's ready to deal with it," Zitzmann said. "He's a fighter. He's a tough guy and everyone knows it in St. Louis. He's determined to go at this full speed ahead."

Gibson is now using the same resilience to fight for his life.

"It just shocked me, he’s always looked so healthy and all, just didn’t believe it," Wiggins said.

"I want to let all the Cardinals fans know how much Bob appreciates their support," Zitzmann said.