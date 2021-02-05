ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The attorney for the Lake St. Louis man charged for his alleged role in the Capitol riots in Washington, D.C. last month says his client "regrets his decision now."

Paul Westover, 52, is facing four federal charges related to his alleged involvement. He's charged with obstructing, impeding or interfering with law enforcement officers, a felony that carries a maximum of five years in prison. He's also facing three misdemeanor charges, including knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building, disorderly conduct which interferes with government business and disrupting conduct in the Capitol building.

St. Louis County man charged in Capitol riot FBI officials were able to identify William "Bill" Merry as one of the people seen in footage of the Capitol riot through several tipsters.

Westover's attorney, Joe Hogan, said his client has no criminal history and got "caught up" in what went on in D.C.

"Like most people he's upset, this has a really negative impact on your life," said Hogan. "He's a really decent, good person, he doesn't belong to any political groups."

Hogan said Westover went to D.C. as a supporter of former President Donald Trump.

"Trump invited them, everyone said they were going and they went," he said. "I think he regrets his decision now."

Hogan said Westover is a "middle of the road person" and not what someone might think after seeing the photos of Westover allegedly inside the Capitol.

Lake St. Louis man charged in Capitol riot Federal agents and local law enforcement officers on Thursday were seen at the home of a Lake St. Louis man believed to have taken part in the Capitol riot in Washington D.C. on January 6.

Westover faced a federal judge for the first time on Thursday, just hours after the FBI conducted a search warrant on his Lake St. Louis home. News 4 saw more than a dozen FBI agents coming in and out of the home along with local law enforcement. Hogan said as part of the search warrant, agents took Westover's cell phone and computer.

Hogan said the government has evidence of Westover entering the building and taking selfies while inside.

"What began as getting caught up in the moment has ended up having a negative impact on his life and he's upset about it," Hogan said.

On Friday, Westover was formally processed by U.S. Marshals, standard procedure when someone is charged with a federal crime. He is currently not in custody, after a judge ordered him released on a personal recognizance bond.

Upon leaving the courthouse, News 4 asked Westover if he had anything to say about the charges against him. "No comment," Westover said.