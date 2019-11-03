ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- People across the bi-state area are coming together to support the two daughters of a man killed in downtown St. Louis Friday.

The shooting happened early Friday just before 2:30 a.m. in the 700 block of North 15th Street. Police said 38-year-old Mark Schlemmer was inside a vehicle when a suspect fired the shot that killed him.

Family and friends of Schlemmer said he died due to his injuries on Saturday.

"Mark was a good guy, cared about other people, really cared about his daughters," decades-long friend Lindsay Eversmeyer said.

Surveillance footage shows a white Chevy Malibu slamming into two parked cars and Eversmeyer believes someone inside the Malibu fired the shot that killed Schlemmer.

WATCH: Surveillance video captures moments after deadly shooting in downtown St. Louis

"I'm tired of hearing about all these shootings going on in St. Louis because I know St. Louis is a great city so it was tough to hear," Eversmeyer said. "And immediately I thought about his girls."

Eversmeyer said Schlemmer was sitting at a stoplight after leaving a club.

Schlemmer's friends are rallying around his daughters who have had to make unimaginable decisions since the shooting.

"She's the next of kin, turned 18 last weekend. And unfortunately she had to be the one to make the decision to donate his organs," Eversmeyer said.

A GoFundMe page was set up to support Schlemmer's two teenage daughters.

"It's going to go toward, you know, the 18-year-old is getting ready to go to college and then there is the younger one," Eversmeyer said. "It's going to help them with funeral expenses and whatever else they need to pay off."