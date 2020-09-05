ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Prayers and a candlelight vigil marked another somber moment this week.
More than 100 people showed up Friday night in the Tillis Park neighborhood to remember officer 29-year-old Tamarris Bohannon who was killed in the line of duty on Aug. 31.
Bohannon's father Alfred said his son's dream was to protect the city.
"I do want to say to my fellow St. Louisans: my son loved you, he loved protecting you, he loved serving you," he said. "He loved doing whatever it took to defend you to make you safe in this city."
St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson made a proclamation naming Friday Officer Tamarris Bohannon Memorial Day.
Police announced funeral arrangements for fallen St. Louis police Officer Tamarris Bohannon. Visitation will be held Saturday evening.
