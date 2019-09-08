ST. LOUIS CITY (KMOV.com) -- A young man's truck was stolen after he asked a handful of people for help once he realized he had locked his keys inside, police say.
A 23-year-old man asked five people to help him once he locked his truck's keys inside on Sunday around 1:35 a.m. in the 400 block of South Broadway.
Police said one of the suspects, a 19-year-old, used a rock to break one of the vehicle's windows and climbed into the truck. He then unlocked the vehicle and the four other suspects hopped inside, police said.
The victim attempted to stop the robbery but told police a female suspect produced a knife. The suspects then drove off.
The victim was not injured and police later located the 2005 Ford F150 in the 1400 block of Park.
The 19-year-old suspect was taken into custody and another 14-year-old suspect were taken to the Juvenile Courts. The three other suspects were not located.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.