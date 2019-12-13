SAN DIEGO — Though the winter meetings began Monday with the Cardinals detailing their wish to acquire a left-handed bat, their focus on that front had diminished considerably by the time the assembled media gathered in the team's executive suite on the 29th floor of the Manchester Grand Hyatt for the final time of the week.
“Candidly, since Monday when we were last together, we haven’t spent a lot of energy on that,” John Mozeliak said regarding their pursuit of a bat Wednesday.
Instead, the last media debriefing of the Winter Meetings featured Mozeliak detailing his club's primary focus on both the free agent and trade markets related to starting pitching in recent days. Various reports from San Diego this week linked the Cardinals to intriguing names including Madison Bumgarner, Hyun-jin Ryu, Dallas Keuchel and David Price.
With a vast array of possible targets on their list, the Cardinals are preaching patience as they find their bearings within these markets. In conjunction with their interest in outside acquisitions, the Cardinals are tasked with handicapping the hope that exists for potentially impactful names already on the roster.
I’ve discussed this week how Carlos Martinez’s status could affect how the Cardinals view their pitching needs. Mozeliak said Wednesday the belief that time is on their side, in that regard, as a positive development in Martinez’s status could serve to alter the team’s need to add from the outside.
As Mozeliak described Wednesday, though, Martinez isn’t St. Louis’ only consideration toward that end. The Cardinals plan to come into spring training with 12 starting pitchers; though not all of them will end up sticking in that role, the opportunity to see them compete is valuable.
“That’s the internal debate,” Mozeliak said. “If you’re (Daniel) Ponce de Leon, don’t you want that opportunity? But if we go out and sign or trade for someone, that’s probably going to take a spot away. That’s something we’re very cognizant of.”
Another consideration? The former top prospect who’s become in many ways a forgotten man on the Cardinals staff.
2019 was another lost season for Alex Reyes. The 25-year-old pitcher struggled with command in an early-season relief role and endured various bumps in the road thereafter, spending the bulk of his campaign either injured or stashed in Memphis. One could argue he’s entering a make-or-break season for his tenure with the Cardinals.
In fact, Mozeliak essentially said as much this week.
“We want to see him be successful,” Mozeliak said. “But you still want to be able to put something out there that’s sustainable and can be productive. For him, I think he’s getting to a point in his career where he knows it’s time.”
So how do the Cardinals weigh their realistic expectations for Reyes against their hopes that he’ll finally make good on his potential?
“I think you’ve got to answer that sort of two ways,” Mozeliak said. “What you hope and then what’s most likely. I think most likely is he’s someone that’s on our 25-man roster. He’s a great resource out of the bullpen. I think you hope that he might be someone that could actually make 30 starts.”
A healthy Reyes in the Cardinals rotation “would be huge,” Mozeliak continued. “But I’m just saying, like, you could hope for something. I mean, it’s not necessarily practical hope. But when you think about where he was three years ago, he was someone that we thought was going to be a critical member of our rotation, and it just hasn’t lived up to that.”
Though one could fairly question the degree to which the Cardinals should realistically bank on a contribution from Reyes in 2020, there’s hope that a shift to his offseason routine could produce the desired results.
“I’m still pretty optimistic with him,” Mozeliak said regarding whether Reyes’ trials the last few years have altered the team’s view of his ceiling as a pitcher. “But I could understand people’s optimism starting to fade. I wouldn’t argue that. But what I would say is this offseason, we’re trying to treat it very differently from the last two or three. Try to normalize it and allow him to trust his own instincts and show up and see what he can do. I can’t tell you if that’s going to change the odds or not. I don’t know.”
After several consecutive winters where the Cardinals have had to guide Reyes throughout injuries and rehab, that he entered this one as a healthy player permitted the Cardinals to take a more hands-off approach. Though Mozeliak said the team will still have regular contact with Reyes throughout the winter, they’re trusting him to establish his own path to success.
“I think he appreciated it,” Mozeliak said. “I think he felt like we were going to tell him to do something that he was probably not that interested in, so I think he just felt relieved for the opportunity.
“Even though it sounds simple and easy that you go to the ballpark for a couple hours, you go to PT, it can be monotonous—it can be a little bit of groundhog day every day. And whether you’re doing it in St. Louis or Jupiter, it’s hard to make it exciting. I think for him, he was so sick of that routine. He needed something different. So we felt like giving him his own space, giving him his own freedom to do what he felt he needed to do for his body made the most sense.”
That shift to the game plan is sensible enough; the Cardinals are understandably at a point with Reyes where they’re willing to try anything different to inspire a different result.
Whether it pans out or not could go a long way toward determining the strength of the Cardinals pitching staff next season.
