ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As a petition circulates demanding the resignation of Missouri Senator Josh Hawley, supporters of the Republican senator and President Donald Trump are coming to their defense.

David Wheeler voted for Trump and said while he's supportive of the peaceful protesters that took to Washington D.C., the violence that broke out was unacceptable. "It was disgusting and wrong," Wheeler said. "You can't do that." He said the President's position as an outsider is what initially drew him in during 2016.

"Donald Trump is the greatest hero of my lifetime," he said. "He had the guts to stand up and throw everything away for what he believed in."

Sen. Hawley's campaign sends fundraising text at height of Capitol siege We have confirmed that an organization campaigning on Hawley's behalf sent a fundraising text message at 2:31 pm central time, saying, in part, "Hi, I'm Josh Hawley. I am leading the charge to fight for free and fair elections."

While criticizing the violence that took place at the Capitol, Wheeler said he was pleased with the President's response and plea for people to go home.

"Yesterday all I heard was Trump saying 'stop, stop it's bad, go home," Wheeler said. "I've been watching cities burn down for eight months and I haven't seen, I'm sure there are some, but I haven't seen one liberal stand up and say, 'this is wrong, stop.' Not enough to make an impression on me. And Trump, right away yesterday said go home, get out of here, please this is bad."

Wheeler said in 2018 he voted for Senator Josh Hawley, but said he didn't follow politics on a daily basis. Still, he said he's pleased with the efforts Hawley has made in D.C.

"Dude deserves a badge," he said. "He's a hero. The dude stuck out, put his neck on the line and I think most politicians are worried about being reelected, that's why I want term limits. He is the man's man. He stood up and ran the charge in a lot of ways."

Asked if Sen. Hawley's objection to President-Elect Joe Biden's victory was worthwhile, Wheeler said he does believe voter fraud took place during the November election, but doesn't know to what extent.

Hawley, facing calls for expulsion from Senate, stands firm; 'I will never apologize' Shamed Dogan, Missouri State Representative for the 98th District, said he regrets voting for Senator Hawley in 2018. He calls Hawley’s recent behavior, embarrassing and believes refusing the election results is an attack on our democracy.

"Regardless of the outcome, if you don't do anything nothing ever changes," he said.

Conor Martin said he watched the chaos unfold at the Capitol and was left with a feeling of hypocrisy.

"It infuriates me that for months there were people burning down cities like St. Louis, Minneapolis, Kenosha and Portland and no one cared," Martin said. "But the fact that that a guy put his feet on Nancy Pelosi's desk and proudly said he did it and left a little note for her and someone who stole a podium...they're getting yelled at saying they should be put in prison."

Martin said he can relate to peaceful protests turned violent, after he said he was assaulted while praying at a protest at the St. Louis statue in Forest Park in 2020.

"There was not a single Democrat in the Missouri legislature that I saw that called out my attack and said what happened to him and other Catholics while they're peacefully praying was unjustified," he said. "Where was all this months ago when cities were being burned down, private businesses were being looted and burned, that's where the hypocrisy lies."