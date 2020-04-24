ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - An Army veteran from St. Louis County is grateful to be back at home after a three-week battle with COVID-19 at Mercy Hospital.
Bill Hoffmann was admitted on his daughter's birthday, April 2, after testing positive and experiencing extreme fatigue. The father and grandfather said one of the hardest parts of his illness was being apart from his family, especially his wife Lynn for 21 days.
"It gets dark sometimes but you have to fight," Hoffmann said. "I was literally fighting the ventilator, they had to hold me down."
Hoffmann was dependent on a ventilator in the ICU for two weeks. He was treated with convalescent plasma donated by someone recovered from COVID-19. He is eternally grateful for the donor who likely contributed to saving his life.
"It's beyond words, he is actually one of my heroes, he didn't have to do that," Hoffman said.
Hoffmann was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday, his 68th birthday. Mercy Hospital issued a "Code Sunshine" where staff members lined the hall and sang happy birthday as he left to go home.
"I can't describe it other than it was really nice, my family was all there, the staff was there who took care of me, it was just wonderful," he said.
Hoffmann is happy to be home recovering and said he plans to donate his plasma to help save other patients as soon as he's able to do so.
"I am hoping and praying that one day I will be able to save three people like that gentleman saved my life," Hoffmann said. "I am hoping I can return the favor because that would make me feel real, real, real good."
