ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A teen has died after being shot in south St. Louis County Wednesday night.
Around 9 p.m. Wednesday, police said 16-year-old Robert "RJ" Dorsey Jr. was shot in the stomach outside a home in the 800 block of Vegas Drive.
According to his aunt Cara Hibdon, Dorsey's sister and grandmother were home at the time.
"He hugged her and said, 'I’ll be right back' and walked outside and they shot him as soon as he walked out," she said. "He didn’t even make it down the driveway.”
He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead shortly after arriving.
Hibdon said the 6'6 teenager was a budding basketball star at Bayless High School.
"He was going places. He was loved by his coaches," she said.
She also said Dorsey had a kind spirit and was an active member of his church, Faith Church on Gravois.
At the moment there are no leads has to who is responsible for his killing, though family members believe the shooter had to have known Dorsey because they knew where he lived.
Detectives were canvassing the neighborhood Thursday, and there are hopes a neighbor's surveillance cameras captured images of the suspect.
Hibdon is also imploring the public to help.
"Come forward, let our family have closure," she said. "We’re devastated.”
Dorsey's church released a statement following his death:
"We are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of Robert Dorsey, RJ, son of Bria Dorsey. Both RJ and Bria are very active members of the Faith Church family. He was an amazing son and friend to everyone he met. RJ will be remembered by his church family as kind hearted, gentle and humble. He volunteered in many departments with a heart for people. He loved helping and he loved people. Our hearts and prayers are with his family and all of those affected by this tragedy."
A candlelight vigil is scheduled for Friday, July 12 at 8 p.m. at St. Ann Park.
A GoFundMe has been set up for the family to help with funeral expenses.
The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons unit is handling the ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
