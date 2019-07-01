CENTRAL WEST END, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Loved ones poured into the Cathedral Basilica Monday to mourn and remember fallen North County Police Officer Michael Langsdorf Monday morning.
Langsdorf, a 17-year-veteran, was fatally shot while responding to a call in Wellston last week.
READ: Man charged in 'execution' of North County Cooperative officer
During the funeral services, his children Kaleb and Olivia delivered emotional eulogies. Kaleb approached the podium first and described how he was raised by his hero.
"They say never to meet your heroes because you'll end up disappointed. Well, I had the chance to be raised by mine and he never disappointed," Officer Langsdorf's son, Kaleb, said during his eulogy.
As Langsdorf's daughter, Olivia, burst into tears as she began talking about how much of an impact that the fallen officer had on others.
"Even though he was tough, he had the biggest heart," she said wiping away tears.
She then turned to her brother Kaleb to finish the rest of her eulogy.
