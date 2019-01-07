ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A man died after being shot in the chest Sunday afternoon, police said.

Vincent Sanders, 35, was identified as the victim by police Monday morning. He recorded music and performed under the name “Veeno Gunner.” Sanders and best friend and recording partner, Erik Bothazy produced a number of songs and music video as the group called "Rhymes Royals."

"He was a great individual, everywhere he went he had an infectious personality. Everybody would know that's Veeno right there, that's the humble giant, get ready for the bear hug, here it comes," said Bothazy.

Sanders was shot at 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of South Broadway and Chippewa in south St. Louis Sunday. Bothazy said, according to witness accounts, Sanders intervened on behalf of several young that the 42-year old suspect was talking to.

Police said the two men were arguing, Sanders punched the other man and the suspect pulled out his gun and shot Sanders multiple times in the chest.

Police say Sanders then ran away and eventually fell on the ground. He was transported to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Bothazy said Sanders was the father of a 16-month old son and had worked hard to be involved in his son’s life. He also said the music he and his best friend recorded, will live on.

"Actually have a few songs that we recorded that I'm going to put out in his memory. I'm going to make sure that everybody hears them," Bothazy said.

News4 has learned that the altercation was recorded by a surveillance camera on the side of a Motomart convenience store nearby. An employee said police detectives had been to the store to retrieve a copy of the video.