ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Jim Hoffmann has spent the last five weeks fighting COVID-19 at Mercy South. Doctors said he had a nearly 80% chance of dying.
He was the first person in St. Louis to receive a plasma treatment, and Friday, his wife was brought to tears getting to see her husband after his brush with death.
"It's a very emotional day for us. It's been five weeks since we've seen him," Robyn Hoffman said.
Still very weak, Jim was wheeled out of Mercy South expecting to see news cameras, not his wife and three kids.
With his team of doctors' approval, they were allowed to hug.
"The big story here really is the random act of kindness of some guy who came in, donated some plasma, and saved my life,” Hoffman said.
As a last-ditch effort, doctors wanted to try plasma treatment, knowing there could be side effects.
It's still considered an experimental therapy, which takes the good antibodies from someone who recovered from COVID-19 and transfers them to someone is who is struggling to fight off the virus.
"The next day he had a remarkable recovery,” Rana said. “After that, he was off the ventilator in like two or three days, his blood pressure stabilized."
14 COVID-19 patients have received plasma at Mercy South alone.
Three of them didn't seem to respond to the treatment, and Hoffman knows he is lucky.
"I want to get out of here and get home. I just want to be with my family and enjoy life again,” Hoffman said.
Doctors think he should be able to go home next week. Even after he gets home he'll be doing physical therapy.
He hopes one day he can meet the stranger who donated plasma and saved his life.
