He fled to New Zealand to find refuge. He was shot and killed in his house of worship.

A Syrian refugee and his teenage sons, a Pakistani academic and a blossoming student are among the victims of Friday's terror attacks in Christchurch, New Zealand.
At least 49 people were killed and dozens injured after a gunman went on a rampage in two mosques, the biggest massacre in New Zealand's modern history.
The victims were targeted as they gathered at the mosques for Friday prayers, leaving the country's Muslim community -- and the world -- in mourning.
As authorities begin to release information on the victims, here's what we know:
Daoud Nabi
Daoud Nabi sought asylum in New Zealand more than 40 years ago after fleeing Afghanistan with his two sons.
Christchurch, the place he's called home since 1977, offered hope and safety for him and his family.
Authorities have not released details and information on the victims, but his son, Yama Nabi, confirmed his death.
Naeem and Talha Rashid
Naeem Rashid, 50, and his son Talha Rashid, 21, were among six Pakistanis who were killed in the mosques, according to Mohammad Faisal, spokesman for Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Speaking to CNN in Abbottabad, Pakistan, Dr. Khurshid Alam said his brother, the elder Rashid, was an academic who been living in New Zealand for seven years.
"He used to teach at a university," Alam said. "My nephew (Talha) was a student."
Faisal said Saturday that New Zealand authorities had announced the names of all Pakistani nationals who were killed. The other four have been identified as Sohail Shahid, Syed Jahandad Ali, Syed Areeb Ahmed and Mahboob Haroon. Faisal said three others are missing.
Khaled Mustafa
Khaled Mustafa, a refugee from Syria, was killed in the attack, Syrian Solidarity New Zealand said on its Facebook page. He was at the mosque with his two sons for Friday prayers when the shooter opened fire.
"Khaled Mustafa is a Syrian Refugee who has come with his family (wife and three children) to NZ, which they thought was the safe heaven, in 2018," Syrian Solidarity New Zealand said.
The group's spokesman, Ali Akil, told New Zealand news media company Stuff that he had spoken to Mustafa's wife, who was "devastated and deeply horrified." He added she did not want to speak with the media during this time, Stuff reported.
Hamza Mustafa
Hamza Mustafa, 14, was attending Friday prayers with father, Khaled, and his younger brother, Zaid, according to Syrian Solidarity New Zealand.
Mustafa's mother confirmed that her eldest son, Hamza, had died and that her younger son, Zaid, 13, was injured, Akil said. Zaid is in stable condition in Christchurch Hospital, he said.
Zaid does not know that both his father and brother have been killed, nor does the younger sister, Akil said.
Lilik Abdul Hamid
Lilik Abdul Hamid, from Indonesia, was killed in the shooting, Indonesia's Foreign Ministry said Saturday on Twitter.
The ministry tweeted its "deep condolences" and offered "prayers for the deceased and the family left behind."
4 Egyptians
Four Egyptians were among the shooting victims as well, according to the Twitter page of the Egyptian Immigration Ministry, which called the attack "despicable."
Mounir Sulaiman, 68; Ahmed Jamal Aldean Abdulghani, 68; Ashraf al-Morsi and Ashraf al-Masri were killed in Friday's shooting, the ministry said.
4 unnamed Jordanians
Four Jordanians were killed, and five who were wounded are being treated in the hospital, Jordan's Foreign Ministry said in a statement Saturday.
Nationals from India, Syria, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Turkey are among other victims of Friday's attack, according to the Red Cross.
Suspect Brenton Harrison Tarrant, who broadcast the attack live on Facebook, has been charged with one count of murder, but officials have said additional charges are forthcoming.
This story will be updated as more information on the victims becomes available.
CNN's Christina Maxouris, Jomana Karadsheh, Loumay Alesali and David Williams contributed to this report.
