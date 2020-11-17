BRENTWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The owners of OB Clark's are calling the St. Louis County mandate banning indoor dining "crippling for business."
The restaurant is now relying entirely on carryout, curbside and a handful of patio tables.
As a result, worker's hours, and paychecks, are growing smaller and some are looking elsewhere for a job.
One long-time employee of OB Clarks called County Executive Page's latest restrictions "just band aid."
"I think 'upset' isn't even the right word. We feel as if he doesn't understand this is how we pay our bills, this is how we feed our children," said Michelle Peterman. "You're taking this away from us for reasons I don't understand. Because if you let other places open why can't we be open?"
