ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Two men were killed in Midtown Monday, and family members are at a loss as to what led to their fatal shooting.
The shooting happened just before 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Grand and Lindell. Police said the vehicle the victims were inside was found at the intersection of Grand and Lindell.
Both victims were later pronounced dead. They have been identified as 20-year-old Arie Bagsby and 21-year-old Omar Harris.
The two had been friends since high school, according to Harris' father Anthony.
"They've been friends since the 10th grade, they've been real good friends. They always hung out together, always did stuff together. They were fast friends," he said.
Harris played basketball and soccer, and graduated from Lindbergh High School in 2018. Bagsby played football and soccer before he graduated from Cardinal Ritter College Prep.
The two were working on an album together.
According to Harris' father, police told him a vehicle pulled up beside the two Monday night, blocking them in. Two shooters inside opened fire.
"They said this truck was coming along a couple of cars behind them and swooped out of traffic and came in and blocked them off," he said. "There were three people in the truck, a driver and two shooters. And just started shooting and opened fire on them."
Harris' father added that the two had recently started doing DoorDash delivery to make extra money and couldn't have been the shooters' intended targets.
"He was a good kid, he had a kind heart. He didn't want to do no wrong to nobody," he said. "You did a cowardly act by not making sure the persons you were shooting at were exactly who you were looking for."
Former Missouri Gov Eric Greitens rendered first aid to victims of a shooting near the Saint Louis University campus Monday, a spokesman for Greitens said.
The spokesperson said Greitens was on the scene with Gregg Favre and they both rendered first aid to the victims. Favre told News 4 the two were sitting on the patio at a nearby pizza place when they heard 15-to-25 gunshots and instantly jumped into action.
"A few seconds later we saw a vehicle speed past the restaurant, which was indicative of somebody being involved in something and trying to get away from something," Favre said. "As I leaned over the fence of the patio I saw a vehicle in the intersection, probably 100 yards away, 75 yards away, from where we were sitting that was clear from the stopped traffic and the position of the vehicle that something just occurred."
There have been 125 homicides in the City of St. Louis this year, an increase of 25 percent from the same time last year. The city is on pace for the most homicides in a year since 1994.
Detectives are urging anyone with information regarding the fatal double shooting to contact police at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
