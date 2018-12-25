JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- This year, Christmas will be a somber holiday for a Jennings family who is searching for answers following the death of their loved one.
Atiya Scruggs says she’s been wearing her deceased son’s necklace to keep a piece of him with her.
"I'm in shock even though I didn't see my son. Today makes eight days, it still doesn't feel real," said she said.
Ja'Zhon Scruggs, 21, was found shot to death in front of a home on Clifton Avenue near Jennings High School Tuesday.
After no arrests have been made in her son's case, Scruggs says she is still searching for answers.
"I don't know what's messed up behind it: him being set up or him trusting people," she said.
While St. Louis County police investigate, family members told News 4 they believe the 21-year-old was set up by people who he called friends.
"Not having my baby, he didn't deserve this. I just want justice for my son," she said. "We couldn't believe it, he's not that type of guy."
Scruggs found out from investigators that her son was robbed of $300 before he was killed.
The St. Louis County Police Department urges anyone with information about the case to contact them at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS(8477).
