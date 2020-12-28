ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Destiny Barnett is grieving the loss of the father of her child, 21-year-old Chris Rea. Police said Rea was shot and killed inside his car in the 8100 block of S. Broadway early in the morning of Christmas Eve.
"I never in a million years would have thought I'd be telling my baby like, 'Your daddy went to heaven early," said Barnett.
Police have not announced any arrests in the case, but Barnett and Rea's family said they want justice and will not sit back quietly.
"I'm so angry, I'm so mad," she said. "He did nothing to deserve it, nobody deserves that stuff."
Barnett said Rea had dreams of opening a tattoo parlor or antique shop and would give someone the clothes off his back if they needed it. It's why she said she doesn't understand why he would have been targeted.
"He was not involved in gang activity, he was a good, loyal man," she said. "He was not out running the streets. Somebody selfishly pulls a trigger and takes away the best person from those who love him the most."
Barnett moved out of the city recently when she said she grew tired of the ongoing violence. The shooting death of Rea serves as her biggest fear come true.
The City of St. Louis has seen a surge in violent crime in 2020, surpassing 260 homicides as of Monday.
City police department data lists 261 homicides so far this year, compared to 194 in all of 2019. In addition, 71 percent of this year's homicide cases remain unsolved.
James Clark with Urban League Of St. Louis said the problem is one many large cities in the U.S. are facing.
"St. Louis, like every major city in America, is experiencing a human capital crisis and it begins in the family and then goes out into the neighborhood," Clark said. "So we have to begin to address that by delivering resources."
In order to get ahead of the problem, Clark said early intervention must be made within families in troubled neighborhoods. By changing the culture of what goes on inside the home, progress can be made once people step outside into the street.
However, Clark said it will take more than strictly policing efforts to combat the problem.
"We've got to take the burden of solving this crime and violence crisis off of the police," he said. "They've put in place great initiatives with good intentions, but we as a community need to do more."
Meanwhile, families like those of Chris Rea are left to pick up the pieces, and push for justice.
"To think I still have to go to a funeral and see what was supposed to be the rest of my life, in a casket, is not fair," said Barnett.
A GoFundMe page has been created to help pay for Rea's funeral.
