ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 9-year-old boy's leg is in a cast after he was hit by a car while getting off his school bus Thursday afternoon.
"He cried for two hours," the boy's mom Rose Jackson said. "Hard for him to rest even just a little."
Police said the boy, identified by family as Dylan Jackson, was near Goodfellow Blvd. and Lalite Ave. in north St. Louis City when he got out of the school bus around 5 p.m. Thursday. He tried to cross the street when a driver drove around the bus, hit Dylan and left the scene.
"Car blows a stop sign, comes into oncoming traffic, hits him and keeps going," Rose Jackson said.
Police said the fourth grader was taken to a hospital and was listed in stable condition. He underwent surgery late Friday morning. His mother said doctors had to put pins in his ankle.
"When he got hit he said he jumped back up and tried to run but he said he felt like his foot was missing," Rose Jackson said. "He couldn't feel his foot. So he fell and he crawled back to the bus."
The car that hit Dylan was a black Pontiac G-8 with temporary tags. No other information was released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.