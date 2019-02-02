ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- This weekend is a big one for men in college! The HBCU Kings Competition is right here in St. Louis Saturday night at Harris-Stowe University.
HBCU stands for "historically black colleges and universities."
It's a conference and competition for college kings to create opportunities for them to learn and give back to the community. The competition begins Saturday at 6 p.m. at Harris-Stowe.
This year there are 23 kings competing, the highest it's been since the start of it in 2004.
“Because of some of the negative things we see in the media and all the things that happening around all african american males in society, it's an opportunity for use to highlight and celebrate African-American young men who are pursuing an college degree," said Dr. Jerome Offord Jr., Chief Executive Officer.
News 4 reporter Justin Andrews will help judge Saturday night’s competition.
