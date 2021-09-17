Hazmat teams called to Hazelwood aerospace company

HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A hazmat situation has evacuated an aerospace company and surrounding roads in Hazelwood.
Yellow fumes were seen coming out of the smokestacks at GKN, a British aerospace company, located on the 100 block of McDonnell Boulevard.
Firefighters say it is unknown what chemical was coming out of the smokestacks, but they say it was two chemicals that were not supposed to be mixed. Hazmat teams responded and the situation was eventually under control.
Two firefighters are being evaluated after breathing in the chemicals.
According to police, McDonnell Blvd. temporarily closed from Lindbergh to Berkeley city limits. IT mostly reopened except for the part outside the company as crews continue cleaning up. Lindbergh was also closed in both directions to Missouri Bottom.
GKN Aerospace said there are no reported injuries at this time. They sent News 4 this statement:
We are aware there is a situation at our St. Louis facility. At this time, our focus is on the safety of our employees and personnel. While we work with first responders and officials, we cannot give any additional information at this time.
