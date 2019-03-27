JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- One lane of 55 southbound is blocked south of Highway Z for a hazmat situation.
According to authorities, a car and a semi truck collided there.
The truck was carrying batteries, and because of the accident, battery acid is spilling onto the roadway.
MoDOT estimates the scene will not be clear until 8 p.m.
It is unknown if there were any injuries in the crash.
