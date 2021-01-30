DUPO, Ill. (KMOV.com) - A train derailed in Dupo early Saturday morning, authorities say.
The incident happened at the main train yard in Dupo, which is just southeast of downtown St. Louis.
Three fire departments and a hazmat team is on scene. There are no reports of any injuries.
Other information was not immediately known.
