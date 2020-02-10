EARTH CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Hazmat crews responded to a fire at an office in Earth City Monday afternoon.
Emergency responders tell News 4 the first-alarm call went out for a fire inside a manufacturing area of Young Dental, in the 13000 block of East Shoreline Drive.
The fire, likely causes by 20 gallons of ethanol, was contained inside a blast protected room. There were no injuries reported.
The building's fire prevention system was able to contain the blaze.
