ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A woman was shot and killed early Sunday morning in South City.
Police said the shooting took place in the 3600 block of Delor near the intersection of South Grand just after midnight. Police said she was shot in the head.
Police later identified the victim as 22-year-old Aaliyah Stanley, of Hazelwood.
Three other people were killed after being shot in the head the day before.
Anyone with information about Stanley's fatal shooting is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
