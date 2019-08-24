ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Authorities are investigating after a pedestrian was fatally struck while crossing the street overnight in downtown St. Louis.
Just past 1 a.m., 28-year-old Meagen Hudson was walking near Busch Stadium in the 200 block of S. Broadway when she was struck by a car.
The woman was sent to an area hospital where she later died.
Limited details about the driver or the car involved in the incident have been released.
Accident reconstruction is handling the investigation.
News 4 will update as more information becomes available.
