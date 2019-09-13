HAZELWOOD (KMOV.com) -- Two suspects wanted in connection with a double shooting were taken into custody following a north St. Louis County police chase.
According to officers, police pursued a stolen SUV from Hazelwood to Ferguson Friday afternoon.
Police say officers first spotted the car near the intersection of Knollwood and Howdershell. The car and the two suspects inside were wanted in connection with a Wednesday shooting in which an 18-year-old man and 16-year-old girl were wounded.
Before the shooting, police say the car was connected to other weapons violations in North County.
After spotting the car, officers started to chase the suspects. The vehicle was estimated to have been driving 75 MPH before crashing into an unoccupied car under a carport on Wayside Drive. There was damage to the car and the house.
Both suspects were taken into custody a short time later.
