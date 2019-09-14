HAZELWOOD (KMOV.com) -- Two suspects wanted in connection with a double shooting were taken into custody following a north St. Louis County police chase.
Colby Armstrong, of Berkeley, was charged with two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action, and one count of resisting arrest.
According to officers, police pursued a stolen SUV from Hazelwood to Ferguson Friday afternoon.
Police say officers first spotted the car near the intersection of Knollwood and Howdershell. Armstrong and another suspect inside were wanted in connection with a Wednesday night shooting in which an 18-year-old man and 16-year-old girl were wounded in the area of Moran Drive and Williams Blvd.
The 18-year-old was struck in his leg and the teenage girl was shot near her hip and buttocks area. Both were treated for their injuries.
Before the shooting, police say the car was connected to other weapons violations in North County.
After spotting the car, officers started to chase the suspects around 11:30 a.m. The vehicle was estimated to have been driving 75 MPH before crashing into an unoccupied car parked under a carport on Wayside Drive. There was damage to the car and the house.
"I heard a big bang and I said 'Ooh, I hope nobody's trying to get in or something," said the owner of the damaged home, Yolanda Carter. "Everything can be fixed, that's a good thing."
Both suspects were taken into custody a short time later after attempting to flee on foot.
Armstrong is being held on a $500,000 cash bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.