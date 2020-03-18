NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - Despite school closures all across the St Louis region, some districts are still trying to feed their students. The Hazelwood District is planning to give away thousands of lunches in the coming days.
The district is running 15 school buses to more than 60 different stops Wednesday and Thursday to hand out grab and go lunches. The operation will temporarily stop next week due to Spring Break and resume on March 30.
The district is preparing to give out 4,500 meals each day. The district says the USDA is providing waivers to local districts so they can provide the food and still get reimbursed.
One daycare provider who showed up at Brown Elementary with a van load of kids says it’s a huge help.
"Today (we picked up) 15 but that number is going to grow as the rest of the kids return, that number could be 25 to 30 a day as kids go back to daycare," said daycare provider Karen Anderson.
"We are doing breakfast lunch for anyone that needs it, for students first," said Hazelwood Schools CFO Christopher Norman. "Of course but not going to turn anyone away. The community needs it."
Because they are dealing with extraordinary circumstances the district says they are unable to account for food allergies. So they want parents to check the items in the meals before giving them to their child. Times and locations for meal pick-up can be found here.
