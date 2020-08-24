HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A stunning 50% of students in the St. Louis area don't have access to internet, making virtual learning very difficult.
The Hazelwood School District has not only offered the equipment, but also provided training on how to use it.
The 17,000 students in the Hazelwood School District were all issued Chromebooks. The district also provided 2,600 hot-spots for people who don't have access to internet.
It's a whole new world for Rayna Hearns with a 9-year-old and 15-year-old learning at home.
"I was very very concerned on how I would keep up with them one in elementary and high school, it was a head rush to me," Hearns said.
And children, well, are children. Her son broke her laptop last week but the school district replaced it within 24 hours.
District officials say they know students, parents and teachers are all navigating a new reality and the school wanted to be as helpful as possible. Teachers were given the option to work from home or in school buildings.
