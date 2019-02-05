HAZELWOOD (KMOV.com) - Hazelwood school leaders say they are addressing cyberbullying.
“We take any instance of this very seriously,” said Ross Green, a spokesperson for Hazelwood School District.
In January, several parents reached out to News 4 after they questioned the way school officials handled incidents stemming from violent social media posts.
“It’s always going to find its way into schools and we have to do our job as a district to de-escalate those situations,” said Green.
The district says when the bullying first began, they followed the policies outlined in their student handbook by investigating the incidents and speaking with parents and teachers.
From this, News 4 found some students were suspended and expelled.
“It’s not a challenge that we’ll shy away from, we don’t stay quiet on these things,” said Green.
As social media grows, school leaders say they’re constantly reviewing disciplinary issues to make improvements to policies if needed.
Ross says since they’ve taken action, fights stemming from cyberbulling at the school have ceased in the last two weeks.
