FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A Florissant man has been charged for hiding a camera in his foster son's room.
Matthew Phillips, 52, of Florissant, is charged with invasion of privacy and tampering with physical evidence.
According to the Florissant Police Department, a hidden camera was found inside the room of Matthew's 19-year-old foster son. Phillips admitted to police that he had hidden the camera to capture "inappropriate video" of his foster son.
According to the Hazelwood School District website, Matthews is the assistant superintendent for student services. In his bio, it says, "Mr. Phillips has a passion for serving students with special needs and those who are in need of support academically, socially and emotionally. He has served as a foster parent and advocate for students with special needs."
Investigators said they have no evidence to believe there was any inappropriate behavior at his place of employment.
News 4 reached out to the school district and learned that Matthews is currently on administrative leave.
Phillips is currently being held at the St. Louis County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
