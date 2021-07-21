HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Face masks will be required all for students and employees in the Hazelwood School District.
In a statement Tuesday, new task force leader Dr. Clay Dunagan said unlike previous surges, the current crisis can be mitigated by masks and vaccination efforts.
The 2021-2022 school year will begin in-person on August 23. The district said they will not offer a hybrid or virtual model as the school year begins; however, the state-run Missouri Course Access Program is a virtual school option families can pursue.
The district will require masking for everyone regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status. The district said around 600 employees and 250 students have been fully vaccinated as part of the Help Hazelwood Get Healthy campaign.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.