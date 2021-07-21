HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Face masks will be required all for students and employees in the Hazelwood School District.

The 2021-2022 school year will begin in-person on August 23. The district said they will not offer a hybrid or virtual model as the school year begins; however, the state-run Missouri Course Access Program is a virtual school option families can pursue.

The district will require masking for everyone regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status. The district said around 600 employees and 250 students have been fully vaccinated as part of the Help Hazelwood Get Healthy campaign.