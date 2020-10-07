HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) - While many schools have started easing back into in-person learning, the Hazelwood School District says they are staying with 100 percent virtual for now.
News 4 talked to some parents that are not happy with the decision.
Some parents say the stress and strain the virtual learning is putting on families has reached a point where they feel it's time that the students return to the classroom at least part time.
Oliver Pittman is a fourth grader in the district. Like thousands of other students, a typical school day consists of sitting in front of the Chromebook.
Hazelwood, like other districts, has been making do with virtual learning, but some parents say they believe if a student wants to return to the classroom, they should be able to.
Katey Pittman says she believes the matter should be decided on a case-by-case basis. “I see people at the grocery stores, like Target. If you feel comfortable enough to go out to all these other places, why not have kids in school?”
The district says right now it is weighing several factors as far as a return to the classroom, but a spokesperson says there are some numbers that the district is looking at that are very concerning.
Class for Oliver is sitting in front of a Chromebook screen much of the day. Pittmann also has a tenth grader who's also not a fan of virtual learning.
Pittman says if your child wants to stay virtual, “Then let those kids stay virtual, let those teachers stay virtual to help those kids. And then the ones that want to go back to school and the teachers want to be back in the classroom with the kids, let us go back. Maybe not full time right away, but at least a couple days a week,” said Pittman.
“We're listening to what our teachers are saying, our parents are saying and of course what our students are saying,” said Anthony Kiekow with the Hazelwood School District.
The district says its weighing several factors in its decision.
One major point of contention are the numbers. The district serves students in six primary zip codes. Infection rates in those zip codes range from 20 cases to 35 COVID-19 cases per 1,000 residents. The county average is 17.7 cases.
The district is looking at transitioning to a hybrid model with younger students coming back first.
“We know the youngest learners probably struggle the most with the idea of virtual learning. Additionally, we know that the COVID-19 data suggests that they are not impacted to the same level as some of our older folks,” said Kiekow.
The district says it is keeping a day check of the numbers, but right now it is just not time to bring students back into the classroom, even on a limited basis.
Parent University has partnered with Hazelwood Schools on what they can do to support their children’s academic success and well-being. For information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.