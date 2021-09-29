HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The Hazelwood School District has shut down all network systems after identifying a computer network security issue.
Wednesday, the district announced their Technology Department made the decision to shut down the systems, which caused services to be interrupted, after noticing unusual activity. The district has taken steps to secure the network and are working to securely restore systems. School officials have informed police and said they are working with third-party specialists in the ongoing investigation.
Tuesday morning, the school district sent out a notification that a districtwide network malfunction was impacting computer systems. The network interruption is expected to continue through at least Thursday morning.
