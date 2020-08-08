HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) - The Hazelwood School District is making sure students are prepared as they enter the upcoming school year, offering backpacks full of school supplies during its annual Back-To-School Drive Saturday morning.
Nearly 700 backpacks were given out front of Hazelwood West High School. Food supplies were also given to families. The district organized a drive-thru at each of its high schools.
“There is such a need, all through the country and in our district, and you never know what kind of impact you’re going to have," said Dennis Newell, principal of Hazelwood West High School. "Well, today we know.”
Newell said the supply drive is an annual tradition, but this year marked the first time the supplies were given out in "drive-thru" fashion. Several area fire departments, including Hazelwood, Robertson, Black Jack, Spanish Lake and Florissant Valley, collected the donated supplies that were distributed.
The students News 4 spoke to were split on how they feel about virtual learning versus being in the classroom.
“It’s a little easier, because it’s not as loud as it is in the classroom," Sean, a rising sixth grader, said. "Because mostly everybody be yelling and it’s too loud and you might not be able to focus on your work.”
“It’s fun and you can't talk to students while you’re not at school," said Kalea, a rising second grader.
With many students excited about the prospect of snagging a new backpack and school supplies, all said they miss friendships the most.
“I haven’t really seen my friends and school sometimes just makes me happy," said student Peter Carlos.
His younger sister agrees.
“I want to see my friends again after not going to school and missing a lot of teachers that I know," said Euniceamy, a rising third grader.
The Hazelwood School District plans to begin the school year 100 percent virtually.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.