HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Starting Wednesday, the Hazelwood School District will have new bus routes. This is in response to the nationwide bus driver shortage.
School spokesperson Anthony Kiekow told News 4 the district is consolidating several of their routes. Forty-six of their 96 routes are impacted by the revisions. Kiekow said the revisions will change daily pick up and drop off times for families. However, it will result in shorter and more consistent wait times for students.
News 4 has been staying on top of the impact of the bus driver shortage. In Granite City, the district is still only able to offer bus service for kindergarten through 4th graders, and special education students. That's expected to last until at least Oct. 1, because training for new drivers can take several weeks. The district contracts with Illinois Central. Across the state, bus drivers with that company say they are strained.
"It’s been very hectic this year. Sometimes I just feel like my best is not good enough," said Monika Flakes, a driver with the company. "I got drivers doing three, or four routes at a time."
Another issue for bus companies across Illinois is the Governor's order requiring school personnel to now be vaccinated or get tested weekly. The Granite City School District said it expects challenges, but hopes to maintain it's current staff and get more drivers up to speed next month.
This week, News 4 also talked with St. Louis County Public Schools about their bus driver shortage. The district is doubling up on routes and using taxi cabs and security officers to get some kids to school.
“We're comfortable that we will continue to be able to make things work. It’s just not that smooth of a process as we would normally see, and it’s not going to be until this shortage subsides," said George Sell, Communications Director with the school.
Districts keep pushing to hire bus drivers. In Hazelwood, the pay range is $17 to $23 an hour.
