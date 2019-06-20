HAZELWOOD (KMOV.com) --- Finals terms in a huge Hazelwood redevelopment plan now have the stamp of approval.
The city council approved agreements to redevelop the nearly vacant st. Louis Mills Mall.
The plan is to transform it into a massive youth sports complex. The council approved final terms and a "settlement refinancing plan" for $36.9 million of tax debt.
The entire 160-acre blighted mall will turn into the POWERplex, a large youth sports complex. Its said to be one of the largest amateur sports tourism campuses in the country.
News 4 has been following developments with remaining tenants of the St. Louis outlet mall.
A nearby church received a letter early June saying everyone would need to be out by Monday before getting another update from the current owners saying the mall would not close this week.
