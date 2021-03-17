HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Drive-in concerts and graduations are making a return to the POWERplex in Hazelwood.
The event space offered a location for safe and socially distanced events last year. The 12-acre parking lot will undergo a transformation in the coming weeks to put up huge screens and stages for 25 weeks of concerts, movies, graduations and other special events.
HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A Hazelwood youth sports complex is one step closer to becoming…
"It's not really a COVID compromise. It's an absolutely great way to have a graduation," Dan Buck with the POWERplex said. "You can bring as many family members in ... as many cars as you want. We can park 1,300 cars for a graduation."
At least 15 area high schools plan to hold graduations there this spring. Concerts begin on May 6 and run through Halloween.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.