HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Drive-in concerts and graduations are making a return to the POWERplex in Hazelwood.

The event space offered a location for safe and socially distanced events last year. The 12-acre parking lot will undergo a transformation in the coming weeks to put up huge screens and stages for 25 weeks of concerts, movies, graduations and other special events.

"It's not really a COVID compromise. It's an absolutely great way to have a graduation," Dan Buck with the POWERplex said. "You can bring as many family members in ... as many cars as you want. We can park 1,300 cars for a graduation."

At least 15 area high schools plan to hold graduations there this spring. Concerts begin on May 6 and run through Halloween.