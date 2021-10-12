HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A Hazelwood police SUV was involved in a crash Tuesday morning.
The crash occurred before 7 a.m. at Lindbergh and McDonnell Blvd. The police cruiser sustained front-end damage. The other vehicle involved, a blue pickup truck, overturned in the crash.
It is not known at this time if anyone was injured. News 4 has a crew heading to the scene and will update this story as information develops.
