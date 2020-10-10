HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Hazelwood police are searching for a person of interest in fatal shooting that occurred at a McDonald’s overnight.
Police say a 29-year-old ma was shot at a McDonald’s in the 7300 block of N.Lindbergh just after midnight Saturday. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.
Authorities are looking for a person of interest in the shooting. They believe he is driving a red Volkswagon sedan.
Anyone with information the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to call Hazelwood police at 314-838-5000 extension 1.
