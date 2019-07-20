HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A Hazelwood Police Officer’s heroic efforts to save a 3-year-old girl and her grandmother from a raging house fire were highlighted locally and nationally.
Officer Daniel Rodiguez was the first one on the scene and saw the main floor of a Hazelwood home in full flames. He could hear cries of help from the basement window.
Bodycam video shows Rodriguez rush to the window and kicking it open before pulling a 3-year-old girl to safety. Off-camera, the officer returned shortly and pulled the girl’s grandmother Latonya Hart out of the window.
The officer was named the Hero of the Week Thursday on A&E's Live + Rescue. In an interview with the show, Rodriguez, who has been with Hazelwood Police Department less than a year, said he sprang into action after hearing the child’s cry.
“When I got there I thought it was going to be a house fire with no residents inside. I walked up and I could hear screams and that's when I kicked in my training,” he said. “I really wasn’t thinking once I saw those people inside.”
The Hazelwood Police Department recently awarded Rodriguez with the department's Distinguished Service Citation of Valor award.
