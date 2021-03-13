HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Officers with the Hazelwood Police Department are looking for an endangered missing woman last seen Friday.
Officers said 29-year-old Krishar Bowman was last seen Friday at 7:30 a.m. in the 6000 block of Lindbergh. She's believed to be in a dark blue 2017 Toyota Camry with Missouri license plate RE2A6D.
Officers said she's threatened to take her own life. Call the police department at 314-838-5000 if you know anything about her whereabouts.
