HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Parents and teachers in the Hazelwood School District are preparing to start their school year solely online.
Late Thursday night, the school board voted for classes to be held virtually until it’s safe to return to the classroom.
Now, parents are waiting on those e-learning lesson plans. Those will be their guide for at least the next few months.
It was a decision parents have waited on all summer and most told News 4 they're happy with the outcome.
The superintendent wasn't available for an interview, but district leaders say their decision to hold classes virtually prioritizes student and faculty safety.
They said they spent months getting input from teachers, parents and medical experts, and in their mind, this is the best option.
Once it's safe to do so, the district says it'll offer a combination of both virtual and in-person learning.
Until that time, families are re-arranging their own schedules to be at home for their kids.
“I'll be at work and my husband is going to switch to the second shift so that he can be here with the kids during the day, then I'll be home as soon as I get off so I can help them,” said parent Kellie Tucker.
For the parents who can't be at home or work from home, the district said it is still looking into childcare options.
