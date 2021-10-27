HAZELWOOD (KMOV.com) -- A Hazelwood Southeast Middle School parent got out of their vehicle with a gun after seeing a dispute between students, the district said in a letter to parents.
The parent has been identified and police are investigating the incident, the letter said. It said students who were in the area were taken inside the school immediately. There were no reported injuries.
District safety officers reacted to the situation and called the St. Louis County Police Department. Both district safety officers and police officers stayed at the school until dismissal ended, the letter added.
The story will be updated as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.